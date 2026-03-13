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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2058/61
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Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Blender
Important Information Manual Philips Daily Collection Blender - English (US)
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
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