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2 year warranty

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Viva Collection Meat mincer

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionMeat mincer

HR2728/41

Viva Collection Meat mincer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Meat mincer

  • ZIP file, 458 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Meat mincer - English (US)

  • PDF file, 9.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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