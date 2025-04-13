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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Citrus press
Discontinued
Support
HR2744/41
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Citrus press
All (3)
How does the pulp selector of the Philips citrus press work?
Why does my Philips citrus press rotate in both directions?
Can I clean my Philips citrus press in the dishwasher?
The cone of my Philips Citrus Press does not spin steadily
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