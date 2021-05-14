2 year warranty
HR7301/90
Power and versatility
The new 3000 Series HR7301 is the perfect food processor for your daily routine. With 750W of motor power and 4 accessories, it gives you versatility to create your recipes with great results and performance!
750W Motor Power
1,5L bowl capacity
2 speeds
4 Accessories
750W Motor power to provide great performance to create your favorite recipes effortless
1.5L bowl capacity to prepare recipes for the whole family
2 speeds settings with color code for perfect control