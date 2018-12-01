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2 year warranty

All series

  • A fresh meal every day, conveniently
  • A fresh meal every day, conveniently
  • A fresh meal every day, conveniently
  • A fresh meal every day, conveniently

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7757/00

A fresh meal every day, conveniently

The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results.

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With large bowl and jar for the whole family

A fresh meal every day, conveniently

  • 1000 W

  • 5 in 1 setup

  • 3.4 L bowl

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

Color coded accessory and speed combinations

Color coded accessory and speed combinations

Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.

Technical Specifications

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