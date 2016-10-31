2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7757/01
A fresh meal every day, conveniently
The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results.
1000 W
5 in 1 setup
3.4 L bowl
The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.
Together with the strong motor, this metal mill can grind through the toughest of ingredients. Odours and taste are washed away unlike common plastic mills. Its shape allows for easy pouring.
Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.