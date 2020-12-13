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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

LR03P4B/40

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • AAA

  • Alkaline

Alkaline technology is ideal for energy hungry devices

Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Easy-to-understand language-free user instructions

Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.

Technical Specifications

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