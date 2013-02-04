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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Multigroom series 50008-in-1 Head to toe trimmer

QG3362/23

All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer

Groom your beard, hair and body with this waterproof all-in-one trimmer. 8 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, while turbo power helps you trim through thick hair­ evenly and gently.

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8 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer

  • 4 attachments & 4 combs

  • cordless, fully washable

  • high-performance blade

  • 50mins cordless use/1h charge

Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

Use the full size metal trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

Define sharp lines around your beard or goatee

Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.

Technical Specifications

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