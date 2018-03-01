2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF182/63
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
For essential comfort
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
2014 Manufacturer of the Year
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage