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2 year warranty

All series

  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic pacifier

SCF182/63

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Pacifier with colorful animal designs

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

  4. Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012

  5. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage