2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCH480/20
A smile for you and your baby
The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals.
Unique and playful design
Safe to play with
Waterproof and floats
Bath and bedroom measurement
Enjoy complete confidence in your baby's bath time comfort. Use the thermometer to check bath water stays between 36.5°C and 38°C. Keep it below 39°C for your baby's safety.
Help your baby sleep soundly and sweetly by keeping the room temperature around 18°C. Not too cool. Not too cozy. Just right!
We know you already have your hands full. So we designed our accurate digitial display to sit upright for clear and easy reading, even at a glance.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011