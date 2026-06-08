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2 year warranty

All series

  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit

Earbud headphones with mic

TAE1000BK/00

Feel the beat, love the fit

Plug into any device with the universal 3.5 mm stereo jack—these earbuds provide a comfortable, secure fit for immersive sound wherever you go.

See all benefits

Feel the beat, love the fit

  • Comfort earbuds

  • In-line control

  • 3.5 mm stereo plug

  • Rich bass with crisp sound

Ergonomic fit for all-day wear

Compact and comfortable to wear, so you can enjoy listening all day.

Rich bass and crisp sound, no matter what you’re listening to

What’s life on the go without your favourite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass from powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening with in-ear buds that fit just right.

Built-in mic. Switch from your playlist to a call in an instant

These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you easily switch from listening to music to taking calls, so you’ll always stay connected, no matter what.

Technical Specifications

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