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Discontinued

Philips Georg Jensen speaker

TAJS50/00

Home is where your music is

Unwind with the Bluetooth speaker that invites you to feel at home. You get 20 hours play time and a power-bank function. The wool-blend speaker fabric and polished-steel top plate will complement even the most minimalist interiors.

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Home is where your music is

  • Bluetooth®

  • 30 W Output Power

  • 20 hours play time

  • Built-in power-bank function

Philips & Georg Jensen Collection

Philips & Georg Jensen Collection

Designed together with Georg Jensen, this compact Bluetooth speaker is simple yet striking. The polished-steel top plate contrasts beautifully with the tactile Kvadrat speaker fabric. Discreet brand signatures nod subtly to Philips and Georg Jensen.

Kvadrat speaker fabric. Designed to let the sound through

Kvadrat speaker fabric. Designed to let the sound through

This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.

20 hours play time. Pair for stereo sound

20 hours play time. Pair for stereo sound

The battery gives you 20 hours play time from a full charge, and the wireless range is up to 20 m. You can pair with an identical Philips Georg Jensen speaker to enjoy your music in stereo. Simply press the speaker-pairing button.

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