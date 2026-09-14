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2 year warranty

All series

  • Tune out the noise, style your fit
  • Tune out the noise, style your fit
  • Tune out the noise, style your fit
  • Tune out the noise, style your fit
  • Tune out the noise, style your fit
  • Tune out the noise, style your fit
  • Tune out the noise, style your fit
  • Tune out the noise, style your fit

New

True wireless headphones

TAT2600BK/97

Tune out the noise, style your fit

Flow through your days with the true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better, and sound great. Active noise canceling lets you listen free from distractions, while textured ear tips keep the buds comfortably in place. Soft-touch cover on the case elevates the look and feel.

See all benefits

Tune out the noise, style your fit

  • Small buds. Comfort fit

  • Active Noise Cancelling

  • 4-mic technology

  • Natural sound. Dynamic bass

Great sound from everyday earbuds that fit like a dream

SecureFit textured ear tips give you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass let you enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even when listening quietly.

Always hear your music with Active Noise Cancellation

Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your music, podcasts, and calls. You can turn it on or off using the earbuds or our companion app, and Awareness Mode will let outside sounds back in.

4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

These headphones feature a four-mic setup, and two of those mics combine with an AI noise-reduction algorithm to give you super-clear calls. Even if you are in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly, and the person you are speaking to will not be distracted by what is going on around you.

Technical Specifications

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