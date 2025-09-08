2 year warranty
TAX5000/98
Big sound. Epic bass.
Bring on the bass beats! This party speaker plays loud with a whole lot of feeling. Our Bass+ tech delivers deep, distortion-free bass at any volume. Full-speaker party lights, dual mic and guitar inputs, and echo effects bring the fun.
200 W max (100 W RMS), Bass+
Full-speaker lightshow
Bluetooth® Auracast™ and TWS
AC or battery power
Love a good bassline? With two 8” woofers and our exclusive Bass+ technology, the bass on this party speaker will sound deep, rich, and full—even if you’re listening at lower volumes while chilling out at the end of the night. You get 200 W max (100 W RMS) of earth-shaking sound, and two 2” tweeters mean vocals don’t just sing, they soar.
Stream your playlists, plug in a USB drive, or go ahead and hook up your DJ decks or CD player via audio-in. If you’re streaming tunes, Bluetooth® 6.0 brings you a faster, steadier connection for better sound quality that won’t dip. It also gives you a wider range so you can control those playlists from practically anywhere in the party.
Want more? For a wider soundstage, you can pair with another TAX5000 speaker via True Wireless Stereo (TWS). For bigger events or the ultimate house party, you can broadcast the tunes to as many Auracast™ compatible speakers as you could ever need! Send the beats around the house or create a wall of sound in one room.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
The IPX4 rating means the product is protected against water splashed from all directions.
AC plug and quantity varies by region.
Music play time depends on volume level and audio content.