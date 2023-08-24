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My Philips espresso machine tells me to descale after installing my AquaClean filter

There are a couple of reasons why your Philips Espresso Machine is telling you to descale your machine after installing the AquaClean filter. Please see below for the possible solutions. Please note: It is important that if you are already using an AquaClean water filter, at a certain point after 8 filter cycles you still need to descale your machine.

The information on this page applies to the following models: EP3347/90, EP2220/10, EP3246/70.

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