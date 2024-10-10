How to clean my Philips 3000/2000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

To keep your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner performing at its best, make sure to clean the filter regularly. Follow these simple steps:

After removing the colored part from the bucket, take out the filter case by rotating it counterclockwise (image 7).

Separate the foam filter from the filter case (image 8).

Tap the foam filter and the filter case over a trash bin to clean (image 9).

Rinse the colored part under the tap (image 10) and dry with a cloth (image 11).

Rinse the foam filter (image 12) and squeeze it until clean water comes out (image 13). Remember not to rinse the filter case.

Wait 24 hours until the foam filter is fully dried (image 14).

Reassemble the parts (images 15-18).