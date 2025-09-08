My Philips Lumea is not flashing

2 year warranty
If your Lumea is not flashing, it might be because of one of following reasons:
Read on to find out more details.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRI947/60, BRI958/60, BRI955/60. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?
Why does my Philips Lumea become warm during use?
Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?
How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?
How often should I use my Philips Lumea?
Can Philips Lumea be used by men too?
How do I find the correct Philips Lumea light intensity for me?
At what age can I use Philips Lumea?
Is Philips Lumea suitable for all skin tones and body hair colors?
Is the flashing light of my Philips Lumea safe for my eyes?
Can I use my Philips Lumea on my bikini area?
How do I clean my Philips Lumea?
Why is my Philips Lumea attachment missing a glass?
Why is there an air bubble on the glass of my Philips Lumea?
Why do I need to remove hair before a Philips Lumea treatment?
Can I sunbathe or tan in between Lumea treatments?
How long do results last?
What is IPL hair removal?
Does hair grow back after IPL?
How long does IPL take to start working?
When will I see visible results from Lumea IPL?
How does IPL hair removal work?
Is IPL suitable for sensitive skin?