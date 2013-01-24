Home
How to choose a CPAP mask

 

It’s important to choose a CPAP face mask that effectively treats your individual sleep apnea while maximizing your comfort.

 

Talk to your doctor about your unique needs, to determine your ideal fit.

Select your unique needs to determine your ideal fit.

During sleep, I typically:

Under the nose nasal mask

Dreamwear

DreamWear

Sleep the way you dream of

 

Comfort, freedom of movement and the ability to choose your sleep position. Designed to help improve your sleep therapy experience, DreamWear is unlike any sleep apnea mask.

Full face mask

Amara View

Amara View

Enjoy the view

 

Amara View’s under-the-nose placement makes it the only leading full face mask designed to not cause red marks on the bridge of your nose.

Minimal contact mask

Pico

Nuance

A new choice for better sleep

 

Nuance brings the comfort and sealing power of gel to nasal pillows. As the first and only gel pillows platform, Nuance was designed to provide a more comfortable and familiar feel.

Minimal contact nasal mask

Wisp

Wisp

A sleep apnea mask designed around you

 

Wisp features a unique, compact design that is created for maximum comfort. The ‘tip-of-the-nose’ cushion is designed to sit below your nose bridge, making minimal contact with your face while creating a superior seal.

Minimal contact, maximum comfort

Wisp Pediatric

Wisp Pediatric

Minimal contact, maximum comfort

 

Wisp pediatric evolves the proven Wisp nasal mask design for the pediatric population. Designed with child-friendly fabric pattern, a modified cushion curvature, and family support tools, it offers a positive experience for your child and confidence for you.

Full face mask

Amara

Amara

Choose your perfect fit

 

The Amara full face mask features a minimalist design that looks and feels smaller, lighter and less intimidating... because it is. In fact, Amara is smaller and lighter than leading traditional full face masks and features a one "click" design that makes it beautifully simple to use.

How to choose a CPAP machine

How to choose a CPAP machine

 

Find the ideal CPAP machine to meet your sleep apnea needs

Equipment care

Equipment care

 

Learn how to properly care for your Philips Respironics treatment equipment

