Ozone Cleaner Information

We know how important it is to feel confident that you are cleaning your device properly.



For detailed information about caring for your replacement device, please refer to the device's User Manual and Accessory Cleaning and Inspection Instructions. It is important that you use only the cleaning methods approved for your device, as unapproved cleaning methods such as ozone may contribute to foam degradation. Please note that both ozone and UV light cleaning products (including the Philips UV Light Sanitizer Box) are not currently approved cleaning methods for our devices or masks and do not remediate the current recall.

Please also refer to the FDA safety communication issued on February 27, 2020 titled “Ozone and UV light: Potential Risks associated with the use of ozone and ultraviolet (UV) light for cleaning CPAP machines and accessories.” Continue reading below for a few key points stated in the article: