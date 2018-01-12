Home
    Ultrasound imaging
    Enhancing diagnostic confidence. Improving patient care


    Solutions that are designed to help you confidently diagnose and care for your patients. 
    Explore our complete ultrasound portfolio
    Cardiovascular care
    Azurion 7 C20 in the Hybrid OR for vascular surgery


    Sydney Adventist Hospital chose to partner with Philips to streamline their vascular procedures in the hybrid OR, the first Philips Azurion in ASEAN Pacific.
    Learn more
    Healthcare services
    Collaborating to drive healthcare transformation


    Explore our range of strategic healthcare consulting to help you achieve clinical excellence and operational efficiency while improving financial performance and delivering quality patient care.
    Find out more
    Interoperability
    Transforming healthcare can’t wait


    An efficient, patient-centered ecosystem is one where you can deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place.
    Learn more
    Philips to be near "Hotspots of talent" to take on GE, IBM

     

    “As we are focusing on innovation for health…we ought to be at the hotspots of talent,” says Philips CEO Frans van Houten

    Read the full story at xconomy.com
    Aging populations —can connected home care offer answers?

     

    Connected care has the potential to transform the way people are looked after later in life.

    Download the FHI19 report

    As your practice evolves to treat more patients and perform more complex procedures, how do you make sound judgments in an ever more crowded and fragmented environment? Now you can control all relevant applications for diverse interventional procedures from one touch screen module at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions without breaking sterility. All aimed to ultimately improve the quality and efficiency of your procedures. With Azurion, performance and superior care become one.
    Learn more
    Building partnerships.
    Breaking barriers.


    We work in partnership with health systems to help drive innovation, support their financial and operational goals, and enable their transformation in a value-driven era. The result can be both operational excellence and more connected, predictive and personalized care delivery.

     

    See how we can support you across your enterprise

      Cardiovascular care
      Cardiovascular care
      Monitoring
      Imaging
      Healthcare informatics
      Healthcare informatics
      Clinical applications
      Clinical applications
      Consulting & services
      Consulting & services
      Diagnostic technologies
      Diagnostic technologies
      Population health
      Population health

      Cardiovascular care

       

      Our cardiovascular care solutions help health systems meet the demands of a growing cardiovascular disease population inside and outside the hospital. Diagnostic innovations enable minimally invasive image-guided therapies, while integrated data and advanced informatics deliver a comprehensive view of a patient’s history. Patient monitoring solutions keep watch on the general ward and help detect patient deterioration earlier. Population health analytics help identify at-risk cardiac populations and ambulatory telehealth programs help monitor patients at home to reduce readmissions.
      Image-guided therapy
      Cardiology informatics
      Automated early warning scoring
      Hospital/ICU telehealth
      Emergency care and resuscitation

      Monitoring

       

      Our monitoring solutions go beyond measurements to address the broader challenges of health systems in keeping watch over patients continuously. Designed to enable virtually anywhere, anytime visibility into a patient’s condition, our patient monitoring products and clinical decision support tools deliver a more connected user experience while streamlining workflow with automated information flows. Our monitoring solutions integrate seamlessly into your IT infrastructure and deliver the data security you need.
      Continuous monitoring
      Fetal and maternal monitors
      Patient worn monitors
      Central monitoring systems
      Mobile monitoring
      Data integration
      Networking infrastructure
      Clinical decision support tools
      Hospital/ICU telehealth
      Automated early warning scoring

      Imaging

       

      Our range of diagnostic imaging systems and software are designed to produce high quality images, improve efficiency and enable a better patient experience. From CT and MR to X-ray and ultrasound, our entire imaging portfolio aims to give care providers the right image at the right time, to support a faster, more confident diagnosis. Beyond the image, our imaging equipment includes advanced technologies that can increase repeatability while improving image clarity.
      Computed tomography
      Interventional X-ray
      Magnetic resonance
      Mammography
      Molecular imaging
      Radiation oncology
      Radiography
      Ultrasound

      Healthcare informatics

       

      Our healthcare informatics solutions aim to transform large amounts clinical data into integrated information that can help guide patient care throughout your enterprise. Our informatics solutions streamline management and analysis of patient data from imaging systems, patient monitors and cardiac testing equipment, while enhancing clinical pathways and aiding workflow. By connecting hospital information systems, you gain easy access to aggregated data across the patient care continuum, helping you to gain visibility into the overall health of a patient and proactively manage population health.
      Enterprise informatics
      PACS
      Advanced visualization
      Cardiology informatics
      Critical care and anesthesia informatics
      Perinatal informatics
      Radiology informatics

      Clinical applications

       

      To solve some of the most pressing clinical challenges in patient care, we offer a range of clinical applications that bring together hardware, software, technologies and services that can be tailored to meet your organization’s needs. From dose management to alarm fatigue, to integrated interventional therapies, we’ve designed solutions that help address clinical issues holistically by combining tools as well as the training, education and change management to deliver better outcomes. 
      Alarm management
      Automated early warning scoring
      Live image guidance
      Radiation dose management

      Consulting & services

       

      Our teams bring a deep expertise many aspects of healthcare, from clinical excellence, workflow optimization and patient experience, to equipment maintenance and staff training and education. Around your hospital and across your health system our people can enhance your operations, financial performance and care delivery to benefit staff experience and patient care. Day-to-day, we help keep you up and running, and operating at peak performance. 
      Healthcare consulting
      Performance improvement services
      Equipment maintenance services
      Education and training

      Diagnostic technologies

       

      Digital advancements in healthcare hold great promise for improving diagnostic speed and confidence, as well as the most appropriate path for treatment. Our digital diagnostic solutions span analytics and informatics, and digital imagery and genomic data—all to enable a more informed and accurate patient-centric diagnosis.
      Digital pathology

      Population health

       

      Our population health management programs help drive quality improvement, revenue growth and business transformation for providers, health systems, employers and payers on a single, comprehensive platform. Our data platform aggregates patient data across networks and disparate systems and analyzes that data into a single, actionable patient record. Care management and patient activation programs helps health systems complete their transition to value-based care.

