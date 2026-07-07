Sustainable, high-quality refurbished mobile C-arm systems at attractive prices
Each Circular Edition system is carefully selected and undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process to ensure its quality and performance are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable, and you receive the same warranty, service performance levels and training as with new Philips systems. Thanks to the re-use of materials, Circular Edition systems help reduce the need to extract virgin materials. Circular Edition systems are a cost-effective and sustainable solution that is as good as new, giving you the full Philips experience at a more affordable price.
Mobile C-arm refurbishment process