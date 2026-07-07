With Circular Edition you can get access to high-quality medical imaging systems, at an accessible price point.

With average prices being 25% lower1 compared to similar new systems, Circular Edition systems offer a better return on investment, while our refurbishment process ensures like-new quality and performance. And thanks to re-using 80% of average material weight,2 Circular Edition systems have a lower carbon footprint than new ones.

By choosing Circular Edition you can provide high-quality and cost-effective care for your patients while reducing your environmental impact.