Company contacts

Speak with a Philips representative, or contact Philips by e-mail.
Speak with a Philips representative, or contact Philips by e-mail.
Philips Healthcare support page for Middle East and Africa.
Philips Lighting Support page.
Philips Middle East and Africa - Main Office
Choueiri Group Building, Dubai Knowledge Village
Al Sufouh 2, P.O.Box: 7785,
Dubai, UAE
Tel: +971 4 446 1100
Fax: +971 4 446 1190
3293 Anas Ibn Malik - Al Malqa Dist.
Unit No 520
Riyadh 13521 - 8362
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Tel: +966-11-283 4607
Suite No. 403, 4th Floor, Jameel Square Building
Tahliya St., Corner of Tahliya & Al Andalus Street
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Tel: +966126105505
Eastern Cement Tower, 5th Floor.
Office 504 King Fahad Road.
P.O. Box 8501 Alkhobar 34421
Alkhobar, Saudi Arabia
Tel: +966138870227
Fax: +96638870467
7th Floor, Jallad Bldg., Riad El Solh, Bank St.
P.O Box 11319, Beirut, Lebanon
Tel: +9611980016