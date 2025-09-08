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What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?

Your Lumea comes with various attachments, each of which is intended to be used on a particular area of the body. Don’t use the attachments on areas they are not intended for. Check your user manual to determine which attachments came with your specific Lumea model. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRI947/60, BRI958/60, BRI955/60. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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