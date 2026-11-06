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Climate care

Climate care (42)

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  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
Desk Fans

CX1030/01
  • Strong airflow up to 2000 m³/h
  • Quiet cooling at 35 dB(A) (1)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • Automatic rotation & tilting
  • Head diameter 35 cm
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  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
Desk Fans

CX1040/01
  • Strong airflow up to 3100 m³/h
  • Quiet cooling at 39 dB(A)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • Automatic rotation & tilting
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
Air Purifier

AC0720/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 75 m²
  • Our most energy efficient purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 180 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
  • Our smallest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
Wall Fans

CX1050/01
  • Strong airflow up to 3100 m3/h
  • Quiet cooling at 44 dB(A) (1)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • 2 modes & timer for extra convenience
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Air Purifier

AC0920/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
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  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Pedestal Fan

CX1520/01
  • Fan airflow 3330 m3/h
  • Quiet at 38 db (A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater

Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
2000 Series

CX2120/01
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC3420/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 650 ml/h humidification
  • 3.2L water tank
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  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series

Philips 5000 series
Tower Fan

CX5535/11
  • Fan airflow 2230 m3/h
  • Remote controller
  • 105 cm slim design
  • Suitable for aroma diffusion
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  • Philips 600 series
  • Philips 600 series
  • Philips 600 series

Philips 600 series
Air Purifier

AC0651/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 44 m2
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate
  • Connected to the Air+ app
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