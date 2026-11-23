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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
Air Purifier
New
Philips PureProtect Go 500 SeriesAir Purifier
Philips PureProtect Lite 700 SeriesAir Purifier
Philips Air Performer 8000 series3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Philips PureProtect 3200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips PureProtect Water 3400 SeriesSmart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier
Philips 600 seriesAir Purifier
Philips PureProtect Mini 900 SeriesAir Purifier
Discontinued
Philips 2000i SeriesAir Purifier
Philips 2000i SeriesAir Purifier for Large Rooms
Philips 2000i SeriesAir Purifier and Humidifier