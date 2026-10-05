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2 year warranty

All series

  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0510
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0510
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0510
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0510

New

PureProtect Go 500 SeriesAir Purifier

AC0520/10

Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.

Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% of particles, with minimal energy and noise. With built-in aromatherapy, all in a sleek and compact design.

See all benefits

Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.

  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²

  • Our smallest purifier

  • Filter lifetime of 3 years

  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

Purifies rooms up to 25 m²

Purifies rooms up to 25 m²

This purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 25 m² every hour (1), making it ideal for small spaces such as bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices.

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (2) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

Reduces allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

Reduces allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

Breathe easier with thorough air purification which reduces allergens, airborne viruses and bacteria, and reduces harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (3-6)

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Room size calculated at 1 ACH, based on GB/T18801-2022.

  2. (2) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.

  3. (3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.

  4. (4) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 3rd party lab.

  5. (5) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1).

  6. (6) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2.

  7. (7) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

  8. (8) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.