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2 year warranty

All series

  • RFT AIS8540_80
  • PDP1 AIS8540_80 with Background
  • PDP3 AIS8540_80
  • PDP4 AIS8540_80
  • TEC1 AIS8540_80 with Background
  • TEC2 AIS8540_80 with Background
  • APS3 AIS8540_80
  • APS4 AIS8540_80
  • RFT AIS8540_80
  • PDP1 AIS8540_80 with Background
  • PDP3 AIS8540_80
  • PDP4 AIS8540_80
  • TEC1 AIS8540_80 with Background
  • TEC2 AIS8540_80 with Background
  • APS3 AIS8540_80
  • APS4 AIS8540_80

New

All-in-One Ironing SolutionsAll-in-One 8500 Series

AIS8540/80

Ironing reimagined

The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.

See all benefits

Greater versatility, performance and convenience**

Ironing reimagined

  • Multi-angle board,

  • Dual heating technology

  • OptimalTEMP technology

  • Ergonomic iron+ head

Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience

Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience

The integrated multi-angle board can be tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontally ironing the most difficult fabrics or vertically ironing the most delicate garments. And everything in between.

Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**

Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**

Dual heating technology enables powerful steam penetration to eliminate creases with better performance than a steam iron**, ensuring that your garments look their best easily.

Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing

Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing

At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. tested by third party institute for E. coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time

  2. compared to our Philips steam irons

  3. vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022