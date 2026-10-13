2 year warranty
New
AIS8540/80
Ironing reimagined
The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.
Multi-angle board,
Dual heating technology
OptimalTEMP technology
Ergonomic iron+ head
The integrated multi-angle board can be tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontally ironing the most difficult fabrics or vertically ironing the most delicate garments. And everything in between.
Dual heating technology enables powerful steam penetration to eliminate creases with better performance than a steam iron**, ensuring that your garments look their best easily.
At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.
tested by third party institute for E. coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
compared to our Philips steam irons
vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022