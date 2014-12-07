2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHH777/03
Easily create beautiful natural curls
Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement.
Tulip shape
One touch clip and curl
Heat safe design
Light and compact
Philips Easy Natural Curler has a unique Tulip shape for creating stylish, natural curls like no effort went into it.
The Philips Easy Natural Curler’s clip and curl plates automatically clip and hold the hair strand while styling, so you can curl in a single movement and with just one hand.
As the styling plates are protected from touching, you don't have to worry about getting accidental burns.
Tested in 2014.