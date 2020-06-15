2 year warranty
Discontinued
BRE700/01
Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
The Philips Epilator Series 8000: world’s first epilators with ceramic tweezers for more comfortable epilation. Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.
For legs and body
Cordless use
+3 accessories
Double Action Technology synchronizes long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.
Our tweezers also rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-épil 9.
32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.
vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
CLT Germany N=153, 2019