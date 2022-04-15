2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
BT7206/13
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
The vacuum system of my Philips Beard Trimmer does not work
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair