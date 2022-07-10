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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Phone Mount

DLK3425NB/00

Magnet Car Mount

Provide 360 degree adjust experience with the adjustablle direction ball mount. Safely secure the mount to the car AC vent. The magnetic surface provide a secure mount on to your iPhone. ( iPhone 12 or 13 with magnetic mount)

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For AC vent

Magnet Car Mount

  • Air vent

  • Magnet suction

  • for iPhone 12 & 13 series

360-degree rotation for easy access

This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.

Strong magnet suction design with anti-skid surface.

This car mount is fitted with strong magnet suction. Provides 360 degree mobile adjust experience. Car mount in turn is firmly fixed on to the car surface using 3M adhesive.

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