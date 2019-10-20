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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Car and Desk Mount

DLK3532Q/00

Car mount with qi wireless charging

Snap your cell phone in, articulated arm for swivel and tilt movement.

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Snap in your phone easily

Car mount with qi wireless charging

  • 10W

  • Qi wireless charging

Dashboard mounting system

This mounting system clips onto your car's air vent, allowing you to secure and position your device for easiest access on the road.

Fast 10W wireless charging

For 10W charging performance, a Quickcharge charger is required. It identifies the charging standard of your wall charger or power strip to provide faster charging automatically.

For easy single-handed device mounting and removal

Two expendable arms for easy single-handed device mounting and removal

Technical Specifications

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