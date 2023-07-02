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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

USB power bank

DLP1810CW/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C 3A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • Li polymer battery

  • White

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

5V/3A fast charging

Technical Specifications

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