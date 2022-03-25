2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP7721N/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time. 20000 mAh Big capacity to charge full more times on phone, also can charge tablet
20,000 mAh
Dual USB
Li polymer battery
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered.