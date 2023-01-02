2 year warranty
DLP9230NB/00
3 in 1 Wireless charger
Wireless charge your smartphone, watch and Air pods all at once with this fast charging device. 15W max power to reduce the charging time of your mobile. 2.5W and 5W to charge your Watch and AirPods respectively.
15W
Fast charging
Qi wireless charging
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.