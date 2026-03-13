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2 year warranty

All series

Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

Support

Performer ActiveVacuum cleaner with bag

FC8585/01

Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag

  • MSWORD file, 422.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 631.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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