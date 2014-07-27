2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC534/26
Revive your delicate clothes with steam
The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for safe and easy crease removal on delicate & difficult to iron clothes.Its unique design, smart features and powerful steam make refreshement of your clothes safe and easy.
2000 W
Adjustable pole with hang&lock
Pleat maker, glove
Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.
1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.
Awards
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.