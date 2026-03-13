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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
ClearTouch Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC534/26
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Important Information Manual Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
User Manual Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
All (6)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s tank be emptied after usage?
How do I use my Philips stand garment steamer’s glove?
How should I steam a shirt with my Philips stand steamer?
500 SeriesFabric Shaver
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
The base of my Philips Garment Steamer is leaking
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
The head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
Contacting Philips
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