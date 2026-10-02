2 year warranty
New
HD2823/80
Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity.
Unlike traditional multicookers, Philips multi cooker features real Auto Pressure Release for safe, effortless cooking with no manual steam valve turning required, and DualPulse technology that creates a precise cooking curve by alternating high and low pressure to unlock deeper, richer flavor. 35 advanced preset programs with 8L extra capacity for real effortless cooking.
Safer, faster, hands-free cooking
35 presets for endless variety, less effort
Locks in extra flavor for richer results
8L extra capacity, perfect for gatherings and everyday meals
Unlike traditional multicookers*, no manual valve turning or button pressing is required. Steam is released automatically at the end of pressure cooking — truly effortless, end-to-end cooking.
Unlike traditional multicookers* that hold steady pressure, our new technology alternates high and low pressure to create a precise cooking curve that locks in flavor. Up to 13% juicier** and 28% more tender** in meat.
35 preset programs — from beef, lamb, chicken, and duck to vegetables, seafood, beans, soup, rice, and more — with dedicated cooking methods from pressure cook, stew, bake, slow cook, sauté, steam, jam, yogurt to reheat. Also, manual settings let you customize cooking time, temperature, and pressure level, and two shortcuts to save your favorite settings.
Compare with HD2237, HD2238, HD2151, HD2136, HD2139, HD2103
Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in chicken, compared with stove top cooking.
Based on internal lab measurement with Philips Multicookers. Cooking times measured for red bean soup or beef (from heat up tp all pressures released) vs. a stove top cooker, to well cooked and soft results. Exact percentages might vary per product. (can use this disclaimer as a reference)