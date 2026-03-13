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Viva Collection Digital Airfryer

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionDigital Airfryer

HD9238/01

Viva Collection Digital Airfryer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer - English (US)

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 22 October 2026

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