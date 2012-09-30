2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8345/00
3x more caring straight & curl styles
The new Philips Straight & Curl gives you a straight, wavy and curly look while being gentler on your hair. Hair care with 3x more caring styling thanks to Ionic conditioning, Silky smooth ceramic plates and digital temperature control
Curved ceramic plates
Even heat distribution 230 C
Ionic conditioning
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
Curved Silky Smooth ceramic plates make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the curved plates or simply create a flick at the tip of your hair.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.