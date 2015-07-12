2 year warranty
Discontinued
HPS940/03
Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls
The Philips ProCare Auto Curler automatically makes consistently fabulous curls. The professional brushless motor and titanium ceramic heating barrel automatically rolls, heats and curls hair to create a perfect curl, everytime.
Titanium Ceramic Barrel
Brushless motor
3 heat & 3 timer settings
Salon style results
The salon style long 2.0m cord ensures improved flexibility and ease of handling. This salon recommended cord makes it easy for you to use the Philips ProCare Auto Curler wherever you want and gives you plenty of space to achieve the look you want.
The 3 temperature settings (170°C - 190°C- 210°C) and 3 timer settings (12sec - 10sec - 8sec) help you achieve great results from loose to tight curls on different hair types. For example, the high temperature setting with the extra curling time will shape the curls tighter – ideal for thicker hair. The low temperature setting combined with shorter curling time is optimal for hair that needs extra hair protection.
Durable professional brushless motor for creating curl in all different directions . Use for perfectly consistent right and left sided curls for a completely symmetrical look. Alternatively use the automatic curl function for a mix of both curl directions for a completely natural look.