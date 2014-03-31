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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR2195/00
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR2195/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR2195/00
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR2195/00

Discontinued

Avance CollectionBlender

HR2195/00

Best blending, leaves no bits

The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 900W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.

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ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

Best blending, leaves no bits

  • 900 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with spatula

  • ProBlend 6

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

Easy cleaning with detachable blade

Easy cleaning with detachable blade

Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit

Programmed ice crushing function

Programmed ice crushing function

Motor will operate pre-programmed sequence to crush ice easily with the touch of a button

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094