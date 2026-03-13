2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2505/80
Discontinued
Can I crush ice cubes with the Philips OnionChef?
Can I sharpen the Philips onion chopper blade myself?
Why do I need two blades for my Philips OnionChef?
What is the Philips OnionChef chopper basket used for?
What can I process with the Philips OnionChef blade unit and basket?
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I put boiling ingredients in the Philips chopper bowl?
Can I put hard food in my Philips Chopper?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
Which size should the food processed in my Philips OnionChef have?
How do I use the second speed of my Philips OnionChef?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
My Philips OnionChef does not cut larger pieces
Onions turn into a wet pulp in the Philips OnionChef.
My Philips chopper does not work
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
The blade of my Philips chopper is blocked
My Philips chopper is unstable and makes a lot of noise