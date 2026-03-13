2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2505/81
Discontinued
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I put boiling ingredients in the Philips chopper bowl?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with the Philips OnionChef?
Can I sharpen the Philips onion chopper blade myself?
Why do I need two blades for my Philips OnionChef?
What is the Philips OnionChef chopper basket used for?
What can I process with the Philips OnionChef blade unit and basket?
Which size should the food processed in my Philips OnionChef have?
How do I use the second speed of my Philips OnionChef?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?