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2 year warranty

All series

  • Always fresh wholesome mince effortlessly
  • Always fresh wholesome mince effortlessly

Discontinued

Avance CollectionMeat mincer

HR2743/01

Always fresh wholesome mince effortlessly

This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a powerful motor and stainless steel front for superior design and durability. After mincing, the innovative split hopper and cleaning tool ensures a superior hygienic cleaning.

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Split hopper for a superior hygienic cleaning

Always fresh wholesome mince effortlessly

  • 800W nominal

  • 2600 W blocked

  • Split hopper

2600W blocked motor power enables strong self feeding

2600W blocked motor power enables strong self feeding

2600W blocked motor power enables strong self feeding.

Effortless mincing capacity up to 4.5 kg/min

Effortless mincing capacity up to 4.5 kg/min

Includes slicing and shredding drums.

Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp

Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp

Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp.

Technical Specifications

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