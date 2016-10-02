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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7631/90

Maximum variety, minimum effort

Philips Foodprocessor 2 in 1, comes with a large chopper bowl, 1,5L blender jar and 2 stainless steel disc inserts. Easily prepare home made food for your entire family.

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With PowerChop Technology: for superior results

Maximum variety, minimum effort

  • 600 W

  • 2 speeds + pulse

  • +21 functions

600 W motor for powerful processing

600 W motor for powerful processing

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

Accessories to easily perform 21+ functions

Accessories to easily perform 21+ functions

Technical Specifications

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