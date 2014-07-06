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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

Discontinued

Avance CollectionKitchen Machine

HR7954/01

Unbeatable results, easier than you think

Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought!

See all benefits

Cake,bread,pizza,cookies,smoothies,soups and more

Unbeatable results, easier than you think

  • 900 W, Compact

  • 4L metal bowl

  • Easy 4-in-1 set up

Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results.

Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.

4L metal bowl for upto 1300gms of dough

4L metal bowl for upto 1300gms of dough

Large, robust 4L metal bowl can comfortably knead upto 1300gms of dough so you can to make upto 4 12"pizzas or 2 loafs of bread in one go.The metal handle makes it easy to carry and pour. While the splash guard cover prevents splashing when in use.

Technical Specifications

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