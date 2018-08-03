2 year warranty
Discontinued
HU4811/90
Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. NanoCloud technology humidifies with no white dust or wet spots, and up to 99% less bacteria (1). Moisture is evenly distributed to humidify your whole room effectively.
Humidifies rooms up to 35 m²
250 ml/h humidification rate
Up to 99% less bacteria
A 360-degree diffuser distributes humidified air evenly through the whole room. Ultra-fine NanoCloud vapor carries further and prevents over-saturation for effective humidification, particularly in larger rooms.
Unique NanoCloud technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. NanoCloud’s ultra-fine mist is invisible to the eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to – humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers. (1)
NanoCloud’s invisible mist does not release white dust or leave wet patches in your room (4). Larger droplets emitted by ultrasonic humidifiers may dampen the surroundings and carry minerals that leave white residue on nearby surfaces. NanoCloud particles are too small to carry minerals, effectively preventing residue and stains.
(1) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce bacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab
(2) Tested by GB/T 23332-2018 in third-party laboratory. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH
(3) Calculated using AHAM HU-1-2016 clause 7.3 based upon the humidification performance tested according to GB/T 23332-2018 in a third-party laboratory
(4) Deposition of minerals on furniture was tested by a third party laboratory over a period of 3 hours according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V..
(5) Tested by GB 21551.3-2010 in third-party laboratory. Ozone, TVOC, PM10 and UV intensity are below the limitation.
(6) Calculated based on 2L full water tank running at speed one with 150ml/h humidification rate.